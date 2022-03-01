Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.