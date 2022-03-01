Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

