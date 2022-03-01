First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of FLN stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

