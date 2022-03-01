First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 73,813 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

