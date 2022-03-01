First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

