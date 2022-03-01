First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. 3,101,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,079. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

