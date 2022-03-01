First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.