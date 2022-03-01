First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

