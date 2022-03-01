First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 270 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $4,081,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

CRI opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

