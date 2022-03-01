First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 184 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $153.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.