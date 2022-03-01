First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $155,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

