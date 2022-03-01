First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $17.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,455,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,857. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

