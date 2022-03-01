First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THFF shares. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.