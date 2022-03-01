First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 179,043 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.