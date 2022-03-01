First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.32. First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 18,162 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $327.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,610,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

