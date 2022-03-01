Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOA stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

