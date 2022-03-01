Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,515. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

