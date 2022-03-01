Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

