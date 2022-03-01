FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 8,257 shares trading hands.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

