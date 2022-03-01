FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 8,257 shares traded.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

