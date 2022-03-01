FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 748.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

