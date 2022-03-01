Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 28,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05.

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

