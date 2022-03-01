Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 28,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05.
FENC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
