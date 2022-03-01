Fei Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042773 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.93 or 0.06788067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.01 or 1.00093218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

