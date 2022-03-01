Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.