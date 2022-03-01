Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NYSE FTCH opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

