Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.07.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

