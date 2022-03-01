Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 2,375.0% in February

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 2,375.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Fagron has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.
