ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

EXLS stock opened at $120.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

