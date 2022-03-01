ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. 2,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.22. ExlService has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

