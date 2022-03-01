ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ExlService were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

