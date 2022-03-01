Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

