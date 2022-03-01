Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

ES stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

