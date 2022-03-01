Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Everi were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 451.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 152.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

