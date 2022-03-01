Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

EVBG stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 5,661,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,734. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 33.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

