Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

ETSY opened at $154.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 264.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 91,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

