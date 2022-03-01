ESS Tech Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ESS Tech in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,373,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

