Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORA. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NYSE ORA opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

