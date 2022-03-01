Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.71. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.49.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

