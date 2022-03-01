Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $115,368.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

Equinix stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $709.73. The stock had a trading volume of 583,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $743.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $788.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

