EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,283. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

