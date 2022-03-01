EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.