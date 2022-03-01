EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

