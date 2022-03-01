EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,473,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

