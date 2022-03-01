EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 236,740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $8,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 31.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 31.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.33 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

