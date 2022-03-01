EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
Toro Profile (Get Rating)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.