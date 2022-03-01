EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

