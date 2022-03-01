EOS Market Cap Hits $2.22 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, EOS has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $506.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00005087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,336,317 coins and its circulating supply is 981,750,092 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

