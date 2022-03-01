Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

TSE ERF opened at C$16.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

