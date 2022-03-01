Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$9.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.61.

EFX opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.26. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$702.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

