Empiric Student Property plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ESP opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.19. The stock has a market cap of £532.63 million and a PE ratio of -221.25. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.70 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

