Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

